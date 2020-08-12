Good news for gamers! Microsoft's Xbox Series X set to launch in November

The highly anticipated next-gen console from Microsoft - the Xbox Series X - is set to make its official appearance in November.

However, no information on the pricing has been revealed by the tech giant.

The Xbox Series X will not have any 'AAA exclusive' tag as Microsoft and video game developer 343 Industries have announced that 'Halo Infinite' game is delayed to 2021.

AAA is an informal classification used for video games produced and distributed by a mid-sized or major publisher.

Microsoft was supposed to launch the Xbox Series X and Halo Infinite together this fall.

"Halo game ever for our fans, while also balancing the team's well-being. To do that, we will need some more time to finish the critical work necessary to launch Halo Infinite, which will come in 2021," the company said in a statement on Tuesday.