Gizmore launches new affordable smartwatch GIZFIT 910 PRO

Are you looking to buy a smartwatch but don’t want the price to burn a hole in your pocket? Then Gizmore’s new smartwatch, GIZFIT 910 PRO, should be on your radar.

The smartwatch boasts a 1.69-inch rectangular display encased in a premium metallic dial. It has an AI voice assistant, Bluetooth calling, water-resistant and built-in GPS tracking for easy navigation. The smartwatch has a powerful battery that can last up to a week. Users can dial and receive calls directly from the smartwatch as it has a built-in microphone and speaker.

If you like listening to music while working out, you don't need to fish out your phone to control your playlist as you can do that directly from the smartwatch.

Through GIZFIT 910 PRO you can track your blood pressure, heartbeat and SpO2 levels. It also has various modes to track activities such as Yoga, Swimming, Running, Outdoor walking, Basketball, Badminton, Football, Cycling, and Trekking.

Price: Rs 2,499

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Sunday, May 08, 2022, 07:00 AM IST