Gaming Masters: Here's how to register for Jio and Mediatek's cash-rich eSports tournament with Rs 12.5 lakh prize pool

Indian telecom company Reliance Jio and MediaTek have launched a cash-rich eSports tournament named Gaming Masters on the JioGames platform with a prize pool of Rs 12.5 lakh.

It is a 70-day tournament wherein gamers will battle it out in Garena's battle royale game Free Fire and the winner will take away a cash prize of Rs 3 lakh.

The Free Fire Gaming Masters is a three-stage tournament in which 24 teams will battle it out in the grand finale.

Interested gamers car register now on the JioGames platform where registrations will remain open till January 10. The cash-rich tournament will take place on January 13 and the grand finale is scheduled for March 1.

Here's how to register for the tournament:

Register on the JioGames platform.

Sign in to your account.

Go to the registrations page and click on Join.

Enter the required details and register for the tournament.

Those interested in just watching the tournament can tune in to the platform's YouTube channel or the JioTV HD Esports Channel where the tournament will be broadcasted live.