Game Awards 2020: The Last of Us 2 bags Game of the Year award, Ghost of Tsushima wins Player's Voice award

In a year filled with drastic conditions, the Game Awards 2020 was held virtually but that did not bend the excitement or surprises for the fans.

Like every year, creator Geoff Keighley was the host for The Game Awards which aired on December 10.

While the ongoing pandemic forced the event to be held virtually, the buzz it created was no less. Thanks to free streaming on many major websites, gamers across the world tuned in to watch the event. The event also featured many celebrities and industry visitors who entertained the fans from the comfort of their own homes.

However, it was Naughty Dog's The Last of Us 2 (TLOU 2) that bagged the Game of the Year award. A sequel to Last of Us, the game focuses on Ellie, a teen survivor during a zombie apocalypse. TLOU 2 also won more awards than any other game this year.

Hades and Ghost of Tsushima were other games that led the nominations this year.

Ghost of Tsushima, on the other hand, secured the Player's Voice award. That means, Ghost of Tsushima, developed by Sucker Punch Productions was picked by the fans as their favourite. The open-world game focuses on Jin Sakai, a samurai who is on a journey to drive away the Mongols who have seized his home.

Next year, the nominations will have an interesting lineup with many major games that have released in the last two months. Cyberpunk 2077, released on December 10, is likely to win the award next year but it will not be a surprise if Sony comes up with their own exclusive piece that could steal the show.