Galaxy Z Flip sells out during 2nd pre-order sale in India

New Delhi: Galaxy Z Flip, Samsungs second foldable smartphone, went out of stock within minutes during its second sale in India on Friday.
According to Samsung India online store, the smartphone went up for pre-orders in India at 11 a.m. and by noon, the phones were stocked out.
The smartphone manufacturer had earlier announced that pre-bookings for the device could be done on its online store and at leading retail outlets against full payment, which is priced at Rs 1,09,999.
Consumer who pre-booked the phone on February 28 will start getting deliveries on March 2, the company said in a statement.
The Galaxy Z Flip comes with a first-of-its-kind foldable glass that features a 6.7-inch display that folds into a stylish and compact form factor.
It is a dual-SIM smartphone, with one eSIM and one Nano-SIM card slot. E-sim services are currently available on Airtel and Jio networks.
In India, the device comes with Snapdragon 855+ processor and 8/256 GB memory combination.
Galaxy Z Flip comes with accidental damage coverage, which includes one-time screen protection and a 24x7 dedicated call centre support in India.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)