Galaxy Tab S7 and S7+ may feature 120Hz displays

New Delhi: Samsung's upcoming flagship Galaxy Tab S7 and S7+ are expected to feature 120Hz display.

Famed tipster Ice Universe, who has previously been proven right on leaks regarding Samsung and Xiaomi, tweeted that both Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 and Galaxy Tab S7+ will feature a display panel with a high refresh rate of 120Hz.

The two tablets are expected to launch in two display sizes, one with an 11-inch screen and the other with a 12.4-inch screen.

The device is expected to feature a selfie camera on the right side of the screen and the primary camera on the rear panel is expected to feature two lenses.

According to China's 3C database, the standard model will pack in a 7,760mAh battery, while the Plus variant will have a gigantic 9,800mAh battery.

The tablets will probably feature the Snapdragon 865 SoC inside with a minimum of 6GB of RAM and 128GB of native storage and 5G support.