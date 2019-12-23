Galaxy S10 fastest phone in select markets in Q3 2019

San Francisco: US-based broadband speed tester Ookla on Monday revealed that Samsung Galaxy S10 emerged as the fastest smartphone in select countries with mean download speeds varying between 18.06 Mbps in India and 95.91 Mbps in Canada during Q3 2019.

Ookla used Speedtest data to analyse the performance of three popular phones - the Apple iPhone Xs, the Huawei Mate 20 Pro and the Samsung Galaxy S10 - in specific markets around the world.

The performance data analysed came from Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Italy, Japan, Nigeria, Russia, South Africa, South Korea, Britain and the US.

The Huawei Mate 20 Pro showed the fastest mean download speeds among these three devices in France and the UK and often placed second in the remaining markets on the list.

As per the Speedtest data, Qualcomm was the most common modem manufacturer across the world, with leadership positions across 133 countries.

In Hong Kong, the modem manufacturer was present across as many as 73.6 per cent of the devices analysed. Qualcomm's slimmest majority was in Botswana with 25.6 per cent of devices analysed showing Qualcomm modems.

Qualcomm was followed by Intel covering 32 countries with the highest percentage of devices with Intel modems located in Greenland at 55.6 per cent.

Intel's slimmest majority was in South Africa with 28.6 per cent of devices analysed showing Intel modems.

In countries with 5G availability (Australia, China, Germany, Italy, South Korea, United Kingdom and the United States), both the Samsung Galaxy S10 5G and the Huawei Mate 20 X 5G showed mean download speeds in excess of 200 Mbps, said the study.