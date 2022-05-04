Future gets bright for mobile gaming industry with 5G technology

The Indian gaming industry is in its vital stage of technological development and user recognition. According to the report published by Mobile Marketing Association (MMA) mobile gaming is the fastest-growing sector in the country and has witnessed 40 percent growth in 2019-2020, expected to grow three-fold in the next 5 years.

The 5G network will help bring an additional level of depth in building next-generation games. HD graphics, fast internet, higher configuration smartphones are important factors in curating the best user experience seamlessly and going beyond infrastructural bottlenecks.

The 5G revolution

Mobile gaming is one of the booming markets and it is primarily centred around the smartphone penetration in India. Demonstrating their high-speed networks most telecom giants are giving a glimpse of the experience that 5G can offer.

The immersive video technology and reduced latency are the stipulated features of the 5G technology that online gamers await with great hopes. A 5G smartphone is designed to offer a best-in-class experience by combining cutting-edge hardware with intuitive and intelligent software, which makes the offline actions reflect online in real-time.

Stepping into a 5G era will transform India into a vibrant country with high-tech cities and highly connected tier- II and tier III towns and usher in a more technological era of speed. Maxed-out graphics, high frame rates, immersive visual experience, and considerably reduced latency will redefine online gaming by a much higher speed (10 times to 20 times) than its predecessor- 4G.

The most significant factor for a gamer is the response time while gaming over a mobile broadband connection. In fast-paced competitive titles, this ping and latency decides the winner. The heavy graphic details in today’s games also demand high-speed data for faster downloads.

Unlocking future of online gaming

5G will unlock the future of online gaming by making it closer to reality, by enabling gaming in a fully virtual world in a metaverse or through cloud gaming and augmented reality. In the virtual world, it also becomes easier to target the audience as compared to the real world by considering the user's behaviour and other aspects. Metaverse will bring virtual cash and physical interactions absolutely risk-free which will be an advantage to every user and service provider. In the gaming industry, it is also expected that metaverse will take VR gaming to incredible new heights and will go beyond its current capabilities.

According to the Boston Consulting Group and Sequoia report mobile gaming comprises 86% of India’s gaming market but with the inception of 5G this number is only going to grow with plenty of options like modern technologies e.g., cloud computing, blockchain, augmented reality (AR) and Virtual Reality (VR), 3D reconstruction, artificial intelligence (AI), and the Internet of things (IoT).

As online gaming becomes the most skill base, strategic and sought-after entertainment pastime during the time of the global pandemic, the Indian gaming industry is also seeing an accelerated growth trend. All these facts and figures clearly indicate that the market potential of the 5G sector will be enormous. A wholesome 5G internet connectivity can truly outperform the existing mobile and connectivity experience for online gamers.

(Mihir Sanchala is Assistant Vice President-Technology, PlayerzPot Media Pvt. Ltd, Views are personal)

