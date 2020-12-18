From Tooter to FAU-G, Indian alternatives to five banned Chinese apps

Earlier in June, there had been a clash at the Indo-China border in Galwan valley that had left 20 Indian soldiers dead and others injured. Since then, there has been many protests against Chinese goods and services as well as companies associated with the neighboring country in any way.

While some had resorted to burning effigies of Chinese leader Xi Jinping and destroying Chinese goods, government organisations too appear to have taken steps to distance themselves from the neighbouring country.

On Monday, June 29, the government released a lengthy list with 59 names. These are Chinese apps that will now be banned in India.

The list includes many a popular site, including apps such as TikTok, Shareit, UC Browser, Shein, Helo, Hago, Cam Scanner and others.

A couple of months later, Modi government decided to ban more 118 apps including the likes of PUBG. His speech also inspired the Indian market to launch their own alternatives for the banned Chinese apps.

That said, let us take a look at some major Chinese apps that now have an Indian alternative:

FAU-G for PUBG

Ever since PUBG Mobile was banned in India, countless claims from fans and leakers have taken the internet by a storm. And, FAU-G's announcement right after PUBG ban, led fans to believe that the new game is an initiative to replace PUBG.

But, months later, PUBG is now on its way to the Indian market with new subsidiaries. And now, the players believe the games are set to be competitors in the market.

However, that is not true given the features of both games.

Both the companies have not yet announced an exact launch date. However, pre-registrations for FAU-G started on November 30 on the Play Store.

With all the teasers, it is likely the games will be launched sooner than we think.