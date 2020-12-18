From Tooter to FAU-G, Indian alternatives to five banned Chinese apps

Earlier in June, there had been a clash at the Indo-China border in Galwan valley that had left 20 Indian soldiers dead and others injured. Since then, there has been many protests against Chinese goods and services as well as companies associated with the neighboring country in any way.
While some had resorted to burning effigies of Chinese leader Xi Jinping and destroying Chinese goods, government organisations too appear to have taken steps to distance themselves from the neighbouring country.
On Monday, June 29, the government released a lengthy list with 59 names. These are Chinese apps that will now be banned in India.
The list includes many a popular site, including apps such as TikTok, Shareit, UC Browser, Shein, Helo, Hago, Cam Scanner and others.
A couple of months later, Modi government decided to ban more 118 apps including the likes of PUBG. His speech also inspired the Indian market to launch their own alternatives for the banned Chinese apps.
That said, let us take a look at some major Chinese apps that now have an Indian alternative:
FAU-G for PUBG
Ever since PUBG Mobile was banned in India, countless claims from fans and leakers have taken the internet by a storm. And, FAU-G's announcement right after PUBG ban, led fans to believe that the new game is an initiative to replace PUBG.
But, months later, PUBG is now on its way to the Indian market with new subsidiaries. And now, the players believe the games are set to be competitors in the market.
However, that is not true given the features of both games.
Both the companies have not yet announced an exact launch date. However, pre-registrations for FAU-G started on November 30 on the Play Store.
With all the teasers, it is likely the games will be launched sooner than we think.
Moj for Tiktok
Home-grown regional language social media app ShareChat's short video sharing platform Moj had crossed 10 million downloads from Google Play Store in July, just about a week after the beta version of the TikTok rival was released.
The speed at which this app was being installed even at the testing phase only suggests how big a vacuum was created following the disappearance of TikTok from app stores for Indian users after the country banned the app, along with 58 other Chinese apps.
The Moj app is available in 15 Indian languages -- Hindi, Telugu, Marathi, Gujarati, Punjabi, Malayalam, Bengali, Tamil, Kannada, Odia, Bhojpuri, Assamese, Rajasthani, Haryanvi and Urdu.
As of now, on downloading the app one just needs to select the preferred language and they are good to go.
One can browse through the feed on the Moj app and share their favourite videos with friends and family.
Mitron for Tiktok
Mitron app is a short-form social video app that allows users to create, upload, view, and share entertaining short videos.
Founded by two computer science engineers, Shivank Agarwal who is an alumnus of Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee and Anish Khandelwal, an alumnus of Visvesvaraya National Institute of Technology in Nagpur, Maharashtra, the app was launched in April this year.
Mitron said it will use the new infusion of capital to accelerate its product development to increase user engagement and hire high quality talent.
The company aims to onboard a wide network of Indian content creators on the app, and invest in building the brand.
Tooter for Twitter
A desi version of Twitter called Tooter left netizens abuzz. Well, it seems that the America-based microblogging site has got a new competition in the market.
The about section of Tooter says that "We believe that India should have a Swadeshi social network. Without one we are just a digital colony of the American Twitter India Company, no different than what we were under the British East India Company. Tooter is our Swadeshi Andolan 2.0. Join us in this Andolan. Join us!"
As mentioned by Tooter, it was originally forked from the Mastodon project.
The newly launched platform already has some big players. One can find PM Narendra Modi on the platform with a verified account. Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh too have their accounts on Tooter.
We are quite sure that users are now curious about what the platform has to offer. Well, it is quite similar to Twitter. While one would tweet on Twitter, on Tooter a user can toot just like the former. The user interface, too, is quite similar to Twitter and is blue in colour.
DocScanner for CamScanner
DocScanner is an alternative for Chinese CamScanner, that provides advanced scanning options to the users. Developed by Easy Mob Apps, DocScanner has been in the market for quite a long time.
However, the ban of Chinese apps gave DocScanner a heavy push after which it rose to popularity.
Here are some features of the app:
* Scan your document.
* Enhance the scan quality automatically/Manually.
* Enhancement includes smart cropping and many more.
* Optimize your PDF into modes like B/W, Lighten, Color and dark.
* Turn scans into clear and and sharp PDF.
* Arrange your doc in folder and sub folders.
* Share PDF/JPEG files.
* Print and fax the scanned doc directly from the app.
* Upload doc’s to the cloud like Google Drive, Dropbox etc.
* Scan QR Code/Bar-code.
* Create QR Code.
* Share scanned QR Code.
* Turns your old documents into a clear and sharp one by removing the noise.
* Can create PDF in different sizes from A1 to A-6 and like Postcard, letter ,Note etc.
