From Garena Free Fire to Beauty Camera...10 Chinese apps to download before they are banned

The Ministry of Home Affairs recently suggested a ban on 54 Chinese apps in a bid to tighten its digital borders. These apps mostly belonging to big tech companies like as Tencent, Alibaba and NetEase, and several others. The move comes after the government cited lack of sharing of data with the India by certain tech giants. In 2020, the government had banned 59 popular apps like TikTok and games like PubG. This time, facing the brunt is the game Garena Free Fire, which was the most-downloaded game in India last year. So, before these apps disappear from the Google Playstore and the Apple App Store, here ones you should download:

1. Garena Free Fire: Free Fire places you on a remote island where you are pit against 49 other players, all seeking survival.

2. Beauty Camera: Sweet Selfie HD: The app helps you share perfect selfies with its realtime beauty effects, photo and video editing options.

3. Equalizer & Bass Booster: This consists of a volume slider, live music stereo led VU meter, five-band Equalizer, Bass Booster, and Virtualizer effects, to help you improve the sound quality of your android device.

4. CamCard for SalesForce: This app has been used by many who are into the sales field. It lets you Scan business cards into your Salesforce account; create and save tasks, activities, notes, and files to Salesforce; record call/email happened on mobile, no need to add communication history, along with a host of other benefits.

5. Isoland 2: Ashes of Time Lite: This is an adventure puzzle game. You need to solve mysteries with a bit of help from the citizens of the island.

6. Viva Video Editor: Amateurs can cut and combine simple and intuitive clips anytime and anywhere, while professionals can have unlimited editing fun with powerful high-end editing functions.

7. Onmyoji Chess: Shikigami (kind of ghosts) are transformed into tiles as they battle at your fingertips.

8. AppLock: Protect your privacy on your smartphone with this app which offers password, pattern, fingerprint lock.

9. Dual Space Lite: The app brings all your social media accounts under one roof making it easy for you to navigate between different platforms.

10. Voice Recorder & Voice Changer: Have fun with your friends by adding effects to your voice and make it sound like that of an alien, robot, devil, chipmunk, child, elderly person, etc.

Published on: Sunday, February 20, 2022, 12:36 PM IST