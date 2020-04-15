Free emergency vehicle breakdown service launched in southern cities

Hyderabad: Ready Assist, a Bengaluru-based 24x7 roadside assistance provider, has come forward to provide free breakdown service to doctors, police and emergency vehicles. The company would assist them with technical support to repair their vehicles during the ongoing lockdown period, the company said in a press release on Wednesday. The initiative is being carried out in Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Mangaluru, Mysore, and Vijayawada and the support can be availed of 24/7 by contacting its toll-free number, the release said. Founder and CEO of Ready Assist Vimal Singh said, Being an expert in handling breakdowns on road, it is our responsibility to help our nation by making these emergency service move ahead always without getting stranded on the road. According to him, the firm was able to successfully set right 960 breakdowns in the last few days of the lockdown. The vehicles were used by either medical professionals, essential goods delivery executives, food delivery partners or other individuals commuting for medical and other emergencies. Besides this initiative, Vimal Singh has decided to take 100 per cent cut from his salary till the situation is better, while top executives of the firm have volunteered to take 50 per cent pay cut, the release added.