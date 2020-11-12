FPJ Explains: Google Photos to end its free unlimited storage - How will it impact you?

Google has announced that it will soon start charging for Google Photos storage once users upload more than 15GB onto their accounts.

Starting June 1, 2021, all new photos and videos backed up in high quality will count toward the free 15GB of storage that comes with Google Account or any additional storage that user may have purchased, the same way other Google services like Google Drive and Gmail already do.

What will happen to your old photos?

Any photos backed up before June 1, 2021, will still be considered free and exempt from the storage limit. This change does not take effect for another six months, so you don’t need to do anything right now.

How will this update impact you?

At present, Google offers a total of 15GB free storage for Gmail, Drive and Photos. Now, with this development, if the provided storage space gets full, then you will have to buy the Google One subscription to get more storage.

Once the change takes effect, more than 80 per cent of current Google Photos users should still be able to store about three years of content with that free 15GB.

How can you get a personalized estimate for the empty space?

Google will notify you in the app and by email once you get close to hitting your 15GB limit. To help you understand how this impacts you personally, you can see an estimate for how long your storage may last by clicking here.

And in June 2021, you’ll be able to access a new free tool in the Photos app to easily manage your backed up photos and videos. This tool will help you review the memories you want to keep while also surfacing shots you might prefer to delete, like dark or blurry photos or large videos.

How to access more space if you cross the 15GB limit?

If you decide you want more space, you will have to expand your storage through Google One.