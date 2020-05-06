Fortnite on Android: How to download the game for free on mobile phones?

Fortnite, a famous battle royale game, finally made its way onto to the Google Play Store for free.

Earlier, Android users had to struggle with downloading Fortnite from the Epic Games website via an APK file download, but not anymore as after 18 months, the game has been made available for download on the Google Play Store.

Like PUBG, Fortnite is also available for free but with their hefty file sizes, the game requires an additional download of 7.4GB. The game can be played in the 'Epic' quality setting with better graphics. Although, 'HD Graphics' should be downloaded to play the game with 'Epic' quality.

How to download and play Fortnite on mobile for free?

With its availability on the Google Play Store, download Fortnite is as easy as any other app.

One should keep in mind its large file size which requires 7.6GB worth of space.

#1 Open Google Play Store on your phone and search for the game Fortnite

#2 Tap on Install to begin downloading and installing the game on your phone

#3 Once the game is downloaded, open and sign in with your Epic ID

You can register for your Epic ID here.

If you already have an existing Epic account, you can sign in to merge your accounts on your android device.

Merging devices will carry forward your game progress from PC or console to your android device.

This means that all your collected skins and wins will be available on the mobile device.

A PC game initially, which later made its way to consoles and now mobile, Fortnite is another Battle Royale game with additional features where players are allowed to build structures in a gunfight to gain some edge over their opponents.

The standalone feature of 'building structures' in Fortnite makes the game different from all the other Battle Royale games.

Unlike Call of Duty: Warzone and PUBG, Fortnite is more than just 'run and gun' feature where players can gain tactical edge over their opponents by building structures.