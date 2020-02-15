Flipkart's Mobile Bonanza Sale set to kick-off on February 17; details inside

Flipkart's Mobile Bonanza Sale is set to go live on February 17 and promises to offer great deals on smartphones. The sale will end on February 21. Topping that, Axis Bank debit and credit card users will be offered 10% instant discount for any purchases during the sale.

Among many smartphones included in the sale, there are prominent ones like Samsung Galaxy, Redmi and even iPhone series.

Samsung

Samsung's Galaxy S9 and S9 Plus will be available for Rs 22,999 and 27,999. While S9 features a 5.8-inch screen, 12-megapixel camera, processor Exynos 9810, 4GB RAM and 3,000mAh battery, the S9 Plus has a 6.2-inch AMOLED screen, 6 GB RAM and 3,500mAh battery. But the camera and processor remain the same in both phones.

Samsung A50 will also be available for Rs 12,999 during the sale, it's original price slated at Rs 21,000. With 6GB RAM and up to 128GB storage, the smartphone features a 6.4-inch AMOLED screen and Exynos 9610 processor. The 25-megapixel main camera comes along with 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens and 5-megapixel depth sensor.

Apple

The iPhone XS, originally launched at 89,999 will now be available for purchase for 54,999 during the sale. Flipkart will also offer a no-cost EMI payment method starting at Rs 9,167 per month.

The iPhone 11 series will start from Rs 64,900 with an EMI no-cost option starting from Rs 10,817 per month.

Realme

The Chinese smartphone manufacturer's first flagship smartphone Realme X2 Pro features a Snapdragon 855+ SoC. With a 64-megapixel quad-camera it also comes with 50W fast charging. The smartphone will be available for Rs 27,999 during the sale compared to its launch price 29,999. One can also offer their old phone in exchange which will give an extra Rs 2,000 off.

Oppo

Oppo's Reno 10x zoom will be available for Rs 26,990 which is Rs. 15,000 less compared to its launch price. With a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC processor, the phone features a 6.6-inch AMOLED screen. The phone has a 16-megapixel pop-up front camera and 48-megapixel main camera sensor with 13-megapixel 5x optical zoom, 8-megapixel ultrawide lens.

Google

Launched at Rs 39,999 Google Pixel 3A will be available for Rs 27,999 during the sale. With Snapdragon 670 SoC and Android 10 OS, the phone comes has a 5.6-inch screen. It will also feature a 4GB Ram and 3,000mAH battery.