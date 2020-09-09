Fighting Cyber Crime: Five steps to avoid WhatsApp harassment

The age of technology may have indefinite pros, but it also has a fair amount of disadvantages that may have a threatening impact on countless users.

From phishing a lump sum amount of money to stalking, the dangers of modern technology are quite critical.

Today, we bring you five simple steps to avoid harassment on WhatsApp - the world's most used messaging application with over 1.6 billion active users.

1. Avoid calls and messages from unknown contacts

We encounter countless messages and calls from unknown contacts on a daily basis. It is best to avoid those messages and calls, specially if its a suspicious link, or a call from a suspicious number.

2. International calls

Always check for the country code when receiving a call from an unknown number. The country code for India is +91.

3. Beware of the selfie camera

Always keep the selfie camera setting turned off. You can always switch it on once you are sure the call is from a known person.

4. Avoid unknown groups

We are all added to an unknown WhatsApp group once in a while. It is best to leave the group as soon as possible to avoid a potential security breach.

5. Privacy settings

The options in the privacy settings allows users to make their profile completely private. Users can choose to make their profile picture, status and last seen visible to everyone, contacts only or to nobody. It is best to choose the 'contacts only' option.