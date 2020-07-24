FIFA 21: Release date, features and all you need to know EA's upcoming game

FIFA, same as every year, will have a variety of modes which include Career, VOLTA (Street Football), Ultimate Team and many more.

While the full revelation for all these modes is set for the month of August, here are some new features in the gameplay.

"Create more scoring opportunities with all-new dynamic attacking systems in the most intelligent FIFA gameplay to date," read the description on its official site.

"Explode past defenders with the new Agile Dribbling system. Faster footwork gives you more control and responsiveness in one-on-one situations, and new skill moves like the bridge dribble and ball roll fake turn provide you with the means to explode past defenders.

"New Positioning Personality raises the importance of positional awareness. World-class forwards will hold their runs to stay level with the last defender to stay onside, playmakers will hunt for space to operate between the lines, while the best defenders will close down passing lanes more effectively to make it harder for the opposition to create opportunities.

"Creative Runs give you new options for influencing your team’s movement off the ball, revolutionising attacking build-up play in FIFA 21 and providing you with more ways to break down the defence.

"In FIFA 21, key footballing moments including goalmouth scrambles, battles for possession in the midfield, and attacking duels will resolve more naturally than ever before, resulting in smoother encounters between players as they strive to reach the ball."

FIFA 21 Ultimate Team

A new feature named FUT Co-Op allows you to "team up with a friend and compete for rewards."

Players can now customise their club with a range of "new and expanded ways on the pitch and in the stands."

With the new generation consoles - PS4 and Xbox Series X - around the corner, players can upgrade to the next generation consoles using Dual Entitlement and can take their FUT Club from PlayStation 4 to PlayStation 5 or Xbox One to Xbox Series X and back again with cross-gen transfer markets and leaderboards in FUT 21.

VOLTA Football

VOLTA Football promises more ways to play, more customisation and more locations.

Career Mode

FIFA 21 career mode will have new additions which create additional depth in matches, transfers, and training to give you more control over your team’s rise to the top.

Similar to every year, interested players can pre-order all three editions: Standard edition, Champions edition and Ultimate edition of the game.

By pre-ordering the Champions or Ultimate edition, users can access the game three days prior to the actual release.

Price of all three editions:

Standard Edition: $59.99

Champions Edition: $79.99

Ultimate Edition: $99.99