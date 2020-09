FIFA 21: Check out Top 100 players in EA's upcoming game

FIFA on Thursday revealed the top 100 player ratings with Barcelona's Lionel Messi topping the list. The Argentine received a 93 rating which is one lesser than his FIFA 20 rating.

Messi is followed by Juventus striker Cristiano Ronaldo (92), Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski (91), Manchester City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne (91) and Paris Saint Germain's Neymar (91).