FAU-G to launch on January 26 - here's how to pre-register and download the game

FAU-G, the much-awaited game will finally release on January 26, Republic Day in India. On January 3, the makers of the game announced the launch date, and also released a theatrical trailer of the game which shows little of what gamers will be playing in the game.
FAU-G features a single-player campaign mode which makes it different from PUBG. According to recent rumours and reports, FAU-G will have a Galwan Valley episode where players can explore the area and also use melee brawling techniques instead of guns.
Watch the trailer below:
How to pre-register and download the game?
The pre-registration for FAU-G has already begun. In fact, it broke records when the registrations first started. Interested gamers can pre-register from the Google Play Store.
The game will be available for download once it is launched on January 26, which is also Republic Day.
Interested gamers can download the game from the Play Store, or using the APK link which will be available from the official website once the game is launched.