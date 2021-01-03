FAU-G to launch on January 26 - here's how to pre-register and download the game

FAU-G, the much-awaited game will finally release on January 26, Republic Day in India. On January 3, the makers of the game announced the launch date, and also released a theatrical trailer of the game which shows little of what gamers will be playing in the game.

FAU-G features a single-player campaign mode which makes it different from PUBG. According to recent rumours and reports, FAU-G will have a Galwan Valley episode where players can explore the area and also use melee brawling techniques instead of guns.

Watch the trailer below: