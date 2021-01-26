FAU-G now available for download: All you need to know about the game sponsored by Akshay Kumar

Much anticipated new game, Fearless And United-Guards or FAU-G, is finally available on the Google Play Store. Announced by actor Akshay Kumar soon after the ban of PUBG, the game has repeatedly made headlines - even before its launch. While some hailed the game as as a product of Aatmanirbhar Bharat, others began claiming that it had copied its poster from a hard rock band called 'Collision of Innocence' or been stolen from late actor Sushant Singh Rajput.
Now, the game which makes use of real scenarios that the Indian Army has found itself in, is yet again making headlines. "Face the enemy. Fight for your country. Protect Our Flag. India’s most anticipated action game, Fearless and United Guards: FAU-G takes you to the frontlines and beyond! Start your mission today," urged actor Akshay Kumar sharing the download link for the game as well as a trailer.
At present FAU-G is only available for Android users. The game description on the Google Play Store urges users to "fill the shoes of a patriotic soldier" and undergo the experiences that shape the men guarding India's borders.
"Join a special unit of FAU-G commandos on patrol in dangerous border territory. Come face-to-face with India’s enemies as you engage with hostile invaders on Indian soil. Fight for survival against the unforgiving terrain and the implacable enemy," reads the game description.
The first episode of nCore games' offering is based on the Galwan Valley in Ladakh, and draws from the violent clashes that took place nearly a year ago between Indian and Chinese troops. It is likely that the game will incorporate other historic clashes that the Indian forces have undertaken in future episodes.
At over 400 MB, it is not a light game, and at present only those whose Android smartphones have OS version 8 and above will be able to download the game.
While the game has garnered around 14,000 reviews within an hour of being made available, the comments seem to suggest that many have not yet tried to play it. With an almost 5 star rating, the game appears to have appealed to the nationalistic insticts on many. As an added bonus, a part of the revenue earned from the game will be used to support soldiers. According to reports, 20% of the game’s revenue will be donated to the ‘Bharat ke Veer’ foundation. Players can also purchase FAU-G merchandise via the app.
