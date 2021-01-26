FAU-G now available for download: All you need to know about the game sponsored by Akshay Kumar

Much anticipated new game, Fearless And United-Guards or FAU-G, is finally available on the Google Play Store. Announced by actor Akshay Kumar soon after the ban of PUBG, the game has repeatedly made headlines - even before its launch. While some hailed the game as as a product of Aatmanirbhar Bharat, others began claiming that it had copied its poster from a hard rock band called 'Collision of Innocence' or been stolen from late actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

Now, the game which makes use of real scenarios that the Indian Army has found itself in, is yet again making headlines. "Face the enemy. Fight for your country. Protect Our Flag. India’s most anticipated action game, Fearless and United Guards: FAU-G takes you to the frontlines and beyond! Start your mission today," urged actor Akshay Kumar sharing the download link for the game as well as a trailer.