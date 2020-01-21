FASTag: Fraudsters siphon Rs 50,000 from Bengaluru man

FASTag rule came in effect on January 15, 2020. It is a reusable tag which can be stuck on the windshield of a car for the scanning machines to scan and deduct the required fee while passing through a toll plaza. FASTag uses RFID technology to allow instant cashless payments either from your bank account directly or from your FASTag linked wallet.

However, scamsters have yet again proved to us why we need strict cybersecurity to come into play. Recently, a Bengaluru man was a target for fraudsters.

According to a report on The Times of India, a Bengaluru man has lost Rs 50,000 to fraudsters. After complaining about the wallet not working, the man received a fake call from a scamster who claimed to be an Axis Bank customer care executive. The victim was asked to fill a form to activate his FASTag wallet.

“The caller sent me a link through SMS and asked me to provide a few details in order to activate my FASTag wallet,” the victim told the publication.

He provided his provided his personal details including his full name, UPI PIN and registered mobile number. The victim was also asked to send an OTP on another number through which the fraudsters were able to siphon a massive Rs 50,000.

On another note, here are some details about FASTag which will help you steer clear of scams:

One can buy a FASTag at their nearest bank branch or even order online.

If you own a commercial vehicle, you can buy the FASTag from Paytm just by dialling 1800-102-6480.

FASTag is also avaialble at Point-of-Sales set up by various banks and the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) at Road Transport Authority (RTA) offices, transport buds, and few petrol pumps.

To buy a FASTag, a one-time joining fee of Rs. 100 is applicable with a security deposit of Rs. 250. You will also be required to keep the minimum balance in your linked bank account or FASTag digital wallet.

The minimum balance amount depends on the vehicle since toll fee differs for each vehicle type. However, it is recommended to recharge with a larger amount if one wants to travel longer distances.