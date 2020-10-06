Facing battery drain issue after updating to iOS 14: Here's how you can fix it

In the document, Apple highlighted seven issues, including missing or inaccurate data in health apps, fitness or health apps not loading, and increased battery drain on iPhone or Apple Watch. According to the Apple support page, users who have been facing two or more issues have been advised to unpair their iPhone from their Apple Watch.

Additionally, if you are facing the battery drain issue, the company has suggested a factory reset. Apple also suggests users affected by some of these issues should follow its instructions “to prevent future data loss.” If you haven’t updated to the latest operating system, we suggest holding out until Apple gives the green light.

Here's how you can factory reset your iPhone:

1. Go to Settings on your iPhone

2. Tap the General option

3. Now select the Reset option

4. Once done, select the 'Erase All Content and Settings' option