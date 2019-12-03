Facebook users will be able to transfer pictures and videos to Google Photos and other services by 2020

Facebook introduces a new option of transferring media from social media platforms directly to other services and Google Photos is first in line. On Monday the social media giant said that the service will be first rolled out in Ireland and the rest of the world will witness it in the first half of 2020.

According to facebook, all data being transferred will be encrypted and password-protected for users. In September, the company had said that it supports data portability and is planning to create tools around it.

In October, US senators Josh Hawley, Mark Warner and Richard Blumenthal had introduced a bill asking communication platforms with over 100 million active users in a month to allow its users to move, or port, their data to other networks easily.

Facebook CEO, Mark Zuckerberg had replied to the bill by calling for new rules addressing data portability. Steve Satterfield, director of privacy and public policy said in a blog post that the company is working on developing products that will take into account the feedback received and drive data policies accordingly by providing tools for people and experts to assess.