Facebook launches Messenger Rooms: How to join and use Zoom's rival in India

After months of testing, Facebook's Messenger Rooms has finally made its way to India. A counter to Zoom and other video-conferencing applications amid lockdown, Messenger Rooms is an in-built feature of the Messenger app that supports up to 50 people in a video call.

"Messenger Rooms is a video chat room where you can use link sharing to connect to more people. Depending on your room settings, participants won’t need to download, log in to or connect on Messenger to join your call," read the description on the website.

When you create a room from Messenger or Messages on Facebook you have two settings:

People with the link: Anyone with a link can join your room even if they don’t have Facebook or Messenger.

Only people on Facebook: Only people who have a Facebook account can join your room.

Here's how to get started with Messenger Rooms:

1. Open the Messenger app on your Android or iOS device

2. Tap on 'Create Room' to open a video chat box

3. To share the link of your Messenger Room, tap on the 'Share Link' option. With that link, users can join your room.

Users who have joined the room, can see the host's Facebook profile name and display picture.

According to the site, when you use Messenger Room links, the person who created the room usually has to be in the room for people to join. However, some participants may be able to enter a room first before the room creator.

Only the person who created the room can end the room, lock the room, or remove room participants.

If you are logged in to Facebook or Messenger when you join a room others will see your Facebook profile name, profile picture and that you are in the room. The video chat is not end-to-end encrypted.