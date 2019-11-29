Facebook, Instagram restores service after major outage

San Francisco: Facebook said it had restored service following an outage on Thursday that hindered access to the social platform and its other apps such as Instagram.
"Earlier today, people may have experienced trouble accessing Facebook's family of apps. The issue has since been resolved, we are back to 100 percent for everyone and we're sorry for any inconvenience," a company spokesman said in a statement.
Facebook blamed "an issue in one of our central software systems" for snarling connectivity for several hours.
Instagram made use of its Twitter handle to acknowledge the problem and then later to post an update.
However, even in the hours following the return of the social media site, many users, reported that they were unable to log in.
Not everyone was happy, and locked out of two of the most popular social media sites, began posting on Twitter.
On Thursday evening #InstagramDown was trending on Twitter.
Later, as services were restored, the Twitter chatter shifted to Facebook and Intagram's repeated glitches.
Downdetector, which monitors outages on the internet, said users of all Facebook platforms started having trouble at 1345 GMT.
As is often the case with these outages, this one seemed to hit randomly around the world, with some regions affected and others not.
Facebook says it has 2.45 billion active monthly users across its array of products.
(With inputs from AFP)
