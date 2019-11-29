Facebook, Instagram restores service after major outage

San Francisco: Facebook said it had restored service following an outage on Thursday that hindered access to the social platform and its other apps such as Instagram.

"Earlier today, people may have experienced trouble accessing Facebook's family of apps. The issue has since been resolved, we are back to 100 percent for everyone and we're sorry for any inconvenience," a company spokesman said in a statement.

Facebook blamed "an issue in one of our central software systems" for snarling connectivity for several hours.

Instagram made use of its Twitter handle to acknowledge the problem and then later to post an update.