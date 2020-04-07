Facebook asks for users' data to generate COVID-19 'heat maps'

San Francisco: Facebook is asking users in the US to participate in a voluntary survey from Carnegie Mellon University to help health researchers generate new insights on how to respond to the crisis, including "heat maps" of self-reported symptoms.

Some people will see a link at the top of News Feed to an optional, off-Facebook survey to help health researchers better monitor and forecast the spread of COVID-19, the social networking platforms said in a statement late Monday.

"This information can help health systems plan where resources are needed and potentially when, where and how to reopen parts of society. If the results are helpful, we'll make similar surveys available in other parts of the world," said Facebook.