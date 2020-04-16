Even as Zoom issues new safety guidelines, govt says it is not 'safe'

Objective of security configurations:

#1 Setting new user ID and password for each meeting

#2 Enabling waiting Room, so that every user can enter only when the host conducting the meeting admits him

#3 Disabling join before host

#4 Allowing screen sharing by host only

#5 Disabling the option of 'Allow removed participants to re-join'.

#6 Restricting/disabling file transfer option (if not required)

#7 Locking meeting once all attendees have joined

#8 Restricting the recording feature

#9 To end the meeting (and not just leave, if you are the admin)

Earlier it was reported that hackers dumped over 5 lakh credentials of those who attended office conference calls via Zoom and gave away those for free on the Dark Web.

According to a Forbes report, experts at cyber risk assessment platform Cyble discovered a hacker giving away Zoom credentials for free.

Zoom Video Communications has also been sued by one of its shareholders who alleged that the company kept some of its security flaws hidden.