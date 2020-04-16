Even as Zoom issues new safety guidelines, govt says it is not 'safe'

Video chatting app Zoom which rose to popularity amid the lockdown due to the deadly pandemic coronavirus has been regarded as unsafe due to security breaches.
The Ministry of Home Affairs has also issued an advisory for safe usage of the 'unsafe' app by its users to avoid potential threat.
A two-page long document issued by the ministry users to follow all these steps below to safeguard their data.
Objective of security configurations:
#1 Setting new user ID and password for each meeting
#2 Enabling waiting Room, so that every user can enter only when the host conducting the meeting admits him
#3 Disabling join before host
#4 Allowing screen sharing by host only
#5 Disabling the option of 'Allow removed participants to re-join'.
#6 Restricting/disabling file transfer option (if not required)
#7 Locking meeting once all attendees have joined
#8 Restricting the recording feature
#9 To end the meeting (and not just leave, if you are the admin)
Earlier it was reported that hackers dumped over 5 lakh credentials of those who attended office conference calls via Zoom and gave away those for free on the Dark Web.
According to a Forbes report, experts at cyber risk assessment platform Cyble discovered a hacker giving away Zoom credentials for free.
Zoom Video Communications has also been sued by one of its shareholders who alleged that the company kept some of its security flaws hidden.
