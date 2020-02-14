Ericsson launches 2 new AI-powered Network Services

Stockholm: Swedish telecom gear maker Ericsson has launched two new Artificial Intelligence (AI)-powered offerings in its Network Services portfolio, enabling communications service providers to secure always-on networks and deliver optimal user experiences.

The two new portfolio additions -- Network Intelligence and Omni Network Channel -- are part of Ericsson's Network Services offering, the company said on Thursday.

They employ AI, automation and predictive analytics to address the complex reality faced by communications service providers: exponential data growth and the continuous introduction of new technologies such as 5G, digital transformation, and scattered information sources and insights.

"These new offerings are all about putting the service provider in the centre by enabling self-help as well as smooth collaboration, co-creation, and easy access to data - all of which will help secure an always - on network experience," Roger O' Hargan, Head of Service Area Networks, Ericsson, said in a statement.

Network Intelligence is an AI-driven preemptive support service that allows issues to be identified and resolved before they impact network performance.

The service is designed to prevent critical outages and delivers the network stability needed for service continuity and optimal end-to-end performance.