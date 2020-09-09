Epic Games portrays itself as modern corporate Robin Hood: Apple

San Francisco: While Epic Games has blamed Apple for restricting its business on the App Store, the iPhone maker has hit back again, saying the arguments are "self-righteous" and "self-interested", the media reported on Wednesday.

In its latest court filing, Apple said Epic has benefited from Apple's promotion and developer tools, earning more than $600 million through the App Store.

"Although Epic portrays itself as a modern corporate Robin Hood, in reality it is a multi-billion dollar enterprise that simply wants to pay nothing for the tremendous value it derives from the App Store," it said in the filing. Apple accused Epic Games of seeking a special deal before ultimately breaching its contract with the update, reports the BBC.

A US judge ruled late last month that Apple cannot delete the developer account of Epic Games that supports the open and real-time 3D creation platform Unreal Engine but can keep the Fortnite game away from the App Store for violating its policies.