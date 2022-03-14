Eloelo crosses 3 mn users on app, launches LIVE dumbcharades game

Eloelo, a Banglore-based live streaming and social gaming platform, has hit the milestone of 3 million users and 100 million gameplays on its platform. This huge number of users and gameplays has been achieved within 18 months of launch and has been driven by users who visit the platform to play digital versions of traditional Indian games such as Tambola, Guess the Price, Antakshari, etc. in a live setting with Creators acting as hosts, it said in a press statement.

Earlier this month, Eloelo had also launched a multi-host game “Dumbcharades”. This format allows the host to conduct a live Dumbcharades event. The actors take the virtual video stage along with the host, while the audience guesses the name of timeless Bollywood Movies.

Saurabh, Founder & CEO of Eloelo, said, “Eloelo re-imagines creators as Live show anchors where they can showcase their talent and host any of our live games. Be it a creator who is just starting out or a superstar performer, the app helps them take creator-fan engagement to a different level altogether. With over 3000 Live Gameshow rooms being created daily on the App, we believe the future of entertainment is Interactive”.

The company mentioned that Dumbcharades as an idea evolved after they saw the success of their Multi-video Functionality. “While we had anticipated a boost in engagement from the multi-video format, the response from users was overwhelmingly positive. To meet this new demand, we quickly wanted to add games that cater to audiences who want to come on video and interact with the host. Dumbcharades as a format naturally fit this gap. In fact, this has been our fastest to ship game to date”, says Yash Bhatnagar, Head of Product at Eloelo.

Published on: Monday, March 14, 2022, 06:31 PM IST