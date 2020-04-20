Technology News

Updated on

Do it Yourself: Air Conditioner Service with these 10 simple steps

By FPJ Web Desk

Pixabay

With onset of summers, people are likely to switch on their air conditioners. Amidst the extended lockdown and the pandemic which has brought the country to a standstill, it is difficult for homeowners to find a service technician. Therefore, Whirlpool of India brings to you, simple tips to service your air-conditioning systems at home.

Here is a step-by-step guide on how to service your AC at home –

Step 1: MANDATORY - Switch off the power supply of the AC

Step 2: Open the AC Panel

Step 3: Remove the Filters one at a time

Step 4: Clean the evaporator coil with a toothbrush gently to remove any dirt (Warning: Be careful because evaporator coil has sharp fins that can cut your skin)

Step 5: Take a clean cloth and remove dust from the AC

Step 6: Place the Filters under a tap and clean thoroughly

Step 8: Place the Filters Back

CHINMAY

Step 9: Shut the AC Panel

Step 10: Switch on the AC and enjoy the cool Air

