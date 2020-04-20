Do it Yourself: Air Conditioner Service with these 10 simple steps

With onset of summers, people are likely to switch on their air conditioners. Amidst the extended lockdown and the pandemic which has brought the country to a standstill, it is difficult for homeowners to find a service technician. Therefore, Whirlpool of India brings to you, simple tips to service your air-conditioning systems at home.

Here is a step-by-step guide on how to service your AC at home –

Step 1: MANDATORY - Switch off the power supply of the AC

Step 2: Open the AC Panel