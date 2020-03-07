Dell Semi-Annual sale: XPS13 laptop gets $400 discount

Dell's semi-annual sale has kickstarted with massive deals on best-selling laptops and electronics including the powerful XPS 13 laptop. Originally priced at $1199 (around 89,000 INR) is now up for sale with $400 discount at $799 (around 59,000 INR) which is a steal keeping in mind the laptop's quality.

With 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD and a 10th Generation Intel Core i5-10210U processor, the Dell XPS 13 laptop features a 13.3-inch FHD infinity edge display.

It's battery life received a huge upgrade which can now last for 19 hours.

The laptop also features a 2.25mm webcam above its display.

Check out all the specs below: