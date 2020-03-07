Dell Semi-Annual sale: XPS13 laptop gets $400 discount

Dell's semi-annual sale has kickstarted with massive deals on best-selling laptops and electronics including the powerful XPS 13 laptop. Originally priced at $1199 (around 89,000 INR) is now up for sale with $400 discount at $799 (around 59,000 INR) which is a steal keeping in mind the laptop's quality.
With 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD and a 10th Generation Intel Core i5-10210U processor, the Dell XPS 13 laptop features a 13.3-inch FHD infinity edge display.
It's battery life received a huge upgrade which can now last for 19 hours.
The laptop also features a 2.25mm webcam above its display.
Check out all the specs below:
The XPS 13 weighs just 2.7 pounds which is perfect for travellers and especially students for their daily assignments.
While the duration of this deal is unknown, you should definetely take advantage of Dell's smallest 13-inch laptop's massive price cut.
Check it out here.
Click here to check out all the deals on electronics during Dell's semi-annual sale.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)