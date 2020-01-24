Dating app Tinder to add panic button to save users from dangerous dates

Along with this added safety option, the dating app is also introducing a photo verification in order to get blue checkmarks on the user's profile.

By the use of Artificial Intelligence, this type of verification is supposed to curb catfishing.

However, the feature won't be widely available until later in the year.

Tinder CEO Elie Seidman said: "Every day, millions of our members trust us to introduce them to new people, and we're dedicated to building innovative safety features powered by best-in-class technology that meet the needs of today's daters." Lastly, features called 'Does This Bother You?' to report offensive messages from matches and 'Undo' to take back a potentially inappropriate message will be included in the application.

"I'm proud to share these updates, which represent an important step in driving our safety work forward at an unmatched scale," Elie added.