CrowdStrike, Mandiant form partnership to protect organizations against cyber threats

CrowdStrike Inc. and Mandiant have announced a strategic partnership that will help joint customers investigate, remediate and defend against increasingly sophisticated cybersecurity events that plague organizations globally.

As part of the collaboration, Mandiant will utilize the CrowdStrike Falcon® platform and subscription offerings for its incident response (IR) services and proactive consulting engagements for joint customers. Further, the Mandiant Managed Defense offering intends to include support for customers leveraging the Falcon platform later this year, it said in a press statement.

George Kurtz, co-founder and chief executive officer of CrowdStrike, said, “Today’s complex threat environment calls for a collaborative approach that brings together industry-leading technologies and world class teams to build the strongest defense for customers, which is exactly what this partnership is about.”

Kevin Mandia, chief executive officer of Mandiant, said, “CrowdStrike and Mandiant have developed reputations as go-to cybersecurity resources for public and private sector entities across the globe. This partnership between two mission-focused companies strengthens cyber defenses at a time when cyber attacks have become a notable business issue faced by organizations every day.”

Published on: Friday, April 08, 2022, 09:44 AM IST