COVID-19 Drishti portal launched by Uttarakhand State authorities

(Uttarakhand) [India]: In a bid to provide a common platform to the state administration and the citizens for the accurate information on coronavirus, the Uttarakhand State District Management Authority (USDMA) has launched COVID-19 Drishti portal.

"After viewing the sensitivity pertaining to coronavirus in Uttarakhand, the State Disaster Management Authority has built this unique portal. Under this portal, all the data pertaining to the patients and the suspected cases will be shown," said Additional Chief Executive Officer (ACEO) of USDMA, Ridhim Aggarwal.

"Also, the data of the refugees residing in the relief camps would also be shared with the public through this domain and the work for distribution of ration will also be speed up based upon the reports," she added.

COVID-19 Drishti portal, which has been prepared with the help of the geoinformatics system technology,will display daily status of COVID-19, district wise sample status, relief camps, data related to law and order and the data of state and district control rooms.

Not only that, for better clarity, several data will be displayed with the help of geospatial maps.The information about quarantine centres, hospitals and hotspots will be presented with the facts.