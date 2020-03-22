Coronavirus update in India: COAI asks Netflix, Prime and others to reduce streaming resolution

After the deadly pandemic coronavirus has forced the nation to stay indoors, the Cellular Operators Association of India (COAI) has asked streaming platforms such as Netflix, Hotstar, Voot, and Amazon Prime Video to lower the streaming resolution in order to reduce the burden on the networks.

According to reports, COAI wrote a letter to the over-the-top (OTT) companies which read: “We believe that during this critical time, it is absolutely essential for the streaming platforms to cooperate with TSPs to manage traffic distribution patterns which are likely to strain network infrastructure at a time when it is needed for various critical requirements.”

The Industrial body COAI also reportedly asked for lowering the streaming quality from High Definition (HD) to Standard Definition (SD).

“This sudden surge in digital use is already putting pressure on the network infrastructure of the Telecom Service Providers (TSPs). The TSPs are taking requisite steps to manage this load and facilitate the smooth functioning of the networks during this critical time,” COAI added.

In Europe, Netflix, Disney and other OTT platforms have reduced their streaming quality to prevent network overload.

“We will begin reducing bit rates across all our streams in Europe for 30 days,” a Netflix spokesperson said.

“We estimate that this will reduce Netflix traffic on European networks by around 25 percent while also ensuring a good quality service for our members,” the statement added.

Meanwhile, Reliance Jio has come up with vouchers which offer double the benefits for people, especially those who have to work from home during such time of isolation and self quarantine.