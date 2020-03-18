Coronavirus update: Facebook to give USD 1,000 to each of its 45,000 employees

San Francisco: Facebook is giving $1,000 as bonus to each of its 45,000 employees to support them with liquid cash amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg has announced in an internal memo that all employees will earn at least their full bonuses for their six-month review, reports The Information.

"I'm told Facebook has never done this, giving all employees at least their full normal bonuses, in its 16-year history," journalist Alex Health tweeted.

Some full-time Facebook employees have apparently taken over some of the work done by third-party contractors so that those contractors can stay home.