Coronavirus Update: Apple employee at Ireland headquarters tests positive for COVID-19

An employee of Apple has been tested positive for coronavirus at the company's headquarter in the city of Cork, Ireland.

The technology giant issued a statement regarding the same on Tuesday. "One of our employees in Cork has been confirmed to have COVID-19," the statement read.

"We are closely coordinating with the local health authorities who feel the risk to others is low, and the individual remains in self-isolation," it added.

"As a precaution, we have asked some of our team members to stay at home while we work with the Health and Safety Executive to assess the situation."