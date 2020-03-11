Coronavirus Update: Apple employee at Ireland headquarters tests positive for COVID-19

An employee of Apple has been tested positive for coronavirus at the company's headquarter in the city of Cork, Ireland.
The technology giant issued a statement regarding the same on Tuesday. "One of our employees in Cork has been confirmed to have COVID-19," the statement read.
"We are closely coordinating with the local health authorities who feel the risk to others is low, and the individual remains in self-isolation," it added.
"As a precaution, we have asked some of our team members to stay at home while we work with the Health and Safety Executive to assess the situation."
Apple will take all necessary precautions in accordance with guidance from health authorities and a deep cleaning programme at of its stores and offices.
Apple has around 6,000 employees in Ireland's second largest city of Cork. And 24 cases of COVID-19 have surfaced in Ireland according to department of health figures updated Monday night.
The Republic's Prime Minister Leo Varadkar, on Monday, announced that St Patrick's Day annual celebration and parades on March 17 would be cancelled due to the virus outbreak.
