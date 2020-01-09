Consumer Electronics Show 2020: Matrix unveils 'reverse' microwave

The Juno microwave was unveiled at the CES 2020 in Las Vegas. It is described as a 'reverse microwave' which does the opposite of what a microwave does. It can chill a bottle of wine in just under three minutes, more or less.

The device uses thermoelectric technology to quickly reverse the effects of a microwave, whether it’s a bottle of wine or a hot mug of coffee.

Explaining the product, Matrix - the product's developers - said, “Juno can do so much more than just chill wine. It can turn your freshly brewed coffee cold, transform your hot tea into iced tea, and cool your favourite beer or soda, right in the can.”