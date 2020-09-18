Can’t wait to connect with Indians: Tim Cook after Apple announces launch of online store in India on Sept 23

In a statement, the Cupertino-based tech giant said that the online store will offer Apple’s full range of products. Via the online store, customers will also be able to seek support and guidance for the existing products or for new purchases.

“We’re proud to be expanding in India and want to do all we can to support our customers and their communities,” said Deirdre O’Brien, Apple’s senior vice president of Retail + People. “We know our users are relying on technology to stay connected, engage in learning, and tap into their creativity, and by bringing the Apple Store online to India, we are offering our customers the very best of Apple at this important time.”

In February, Apple CEO Tim Cook had said the company will launch its online store in India later this year, while its first physical retail store will open in the country in 2021.

Apple, which competes in the premium smartphone segment in India with players like Samsung and OnePlus, has been aggressively ramping up its presence in the Indian market. The US-based company, in collaboration with partners like Wistron and Foxconn, recently started assembling iPhone 11 in India. The iPhone 11 - being assembled at Foxconn's facility in Tamil Nadu - is the fifth model of the phone that Apple has started assembling in India (others being iPhone 7, XR, 6S and SE).