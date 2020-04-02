Call of Duty Warzone bans 50,000 cheaters

San Francisco: Call of Duty game developer Activision has banned over 50,000 cheaters since the launch of Warzone on March 10.

The banned players include those who used programmes to let them shoot impossible shots, known as aimbots and wall hacks that can let some shoot through walls.

"We take all forms of cheating very seriously, maintaining a level and fair playing field for everyone is among our highest priorities. This is an area we have been working on heavily, but it isn't always something we discuss publicly," the company said in a statement.

The company initially showed that 35,000 players were banned since launch, but that number was soon updated to 50,000 players as it's currently listed on the site.

Call of Duty: Warzone has hit 30 million players milestone within 10 days of the game's release across various platforms.