Building service-backed tech products for global market

We are living in a world where technology is ubiquitous. Technology is not just an industry or sector anymore. Rather, it is an enabler. A catalyst to change, a disruptive force in any world class economy where development is the order of the day. Technology is all pervasive and the beauty of it all is that it is dynamic, complex and simplifying the way we live and lead our day to day lives.

The world turned a corner the day it moved towards ‘Cloud’. Cloud technology and platform business models have been redefining the potentials of workforce and how every company moves ahead into the future. Managed services, security services, data management and cloud computing are the broader IT services that are today changing the face of the global market.

How has technology flattened the globe?

Markets have long been open. Containerisation made it seamless to move products and resources from one place to another. This was facilitated further and made more lucid with the application of technology. it is economical beyond measure.

Did you know that sandwiches consumed in the UK has half of its ingredients shipped from Asia and other parts of the world? Same goes with many other industries, where resources are moving every hour of the day to be finally culminated into a product for a completely different geography than where it is made at.

Doesn’t the world now seem flat?! With roadways and highways of technology streamlining data, goods, products and services all in a day in most cases, we don’t even bat an eyelid to realise how global we all are, today, living fortunately richer lives, because of the experiences enabled by globalisation and technology.

The workplace is going through some seismic shifts, where technology teams have moved over from being operators to revenue generators and co-creators. Disruptive technologies today are reshaping and redefining marketplaces. Workforce trends and demographic shifts are changing the way the labor markets are maintaining the balancing act.

Pandemic changed everything

From costs and effectivity driving technology before, with the pandemic, two years hence, technology is now a priority with most companies, if not all. And instead of cost and effectivity, priorities today have moved to revenue generation. The only companies that are sure to survive this wave of technological advancements are the ones that rethink, reshape and reinvent themselves without any baggage, understand that this revolution is now a way of life.

Service-backed products in a new-age world

Building a product is risky and challenging. And in a high-tech world as we live in one today, technology is not just IT. Technology has today trickled into sectors such as biosciences, pharmaceuticals, medical, optical industry, spacecraft, airspace, accounting, manufacturing amongst others. It is imperative to keep in mind that no matter how hi-tech the product, it has got to serve a purpose in the lives of people. Better it, create superior value and simplify life - these are the aspects that determine the success of a product.

If one were to take a cue from the Maslow’s Needs of Hierarchy, one would immediately be able to postulate that social impact, functionality, life changing aspects and emotional end results are what drives the success and adoption of any product.

You have got to anticipate future requirements, identify gaps today and familiarise the customer with what is it that they are missing out on. As Steve Jobs once said, “You can’t just ask customers what they want and then try to give that to them. By the time you get it built, they’ll want something new.”

Not every requirement is out there, in front of the customer. Sometimes they are imaginations, at other times they are expectations and in so many more cases, the customer doesn’t even know they need something like that. Empirical research helps in identifying these latent needs and are the foundation to building any new products that can later on become mainstream.

Functionality is key. Yes, design, look and feel are important, but it has got to make a breakthrough. It has got be utilitarian and simple. Take the example of Alexa or Siri. These are the best examples of applied AI. Before they were invented, the world could not imagine voice assistants and their relevance. Today, there are many kinds of digital voice assistants, their discreet personalities make them non-invasive, they are extremely useful and their interactivity goes beyond them being limited by definitions of just a desktop tech.

Products change worlds

Products have known to change worlds, challenge the ay we live and redefine our expectations from the upcoming generation. At the heart of a great product, is lot of research, sensitivity to what is missing in the world and a service-based attitude towards betterment of humanity. As long as companies are doing that, then technology products will continue to reshape our world and bring us closer as a unit.

(Rasesh Seth is Founder of Nextyn-on-demand expert network and strategic consulting firm. Views are personal.)

