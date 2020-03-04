Black Shark 3 & 3 Pro: Specs, prices and everything you need to know about the new gaming smartphones

Gaming phone makers Black Shark has launched two new third generation smartphones, Black Shark 3 and Black Shark 3 Pro which will be the first to have 5G radios embedded in them.
Designed exclusively for gamers, the two smartphones will have slightly different specs. It will initially be released in China followed by other countries.
The major distinctive feature between the two smartphones is Black Shark 3 Pro's massive display of 7.1 inch QHD+ OLED panel which runs at 90Hz. With a 270Hz touch response rate, it is said to be the world's fastest display.
Black Shark 3 Pro is equipped with a Snapdragon 865 chipset and a 5G modem. It also comes with 8 or 12GB RAM, LPDDR4X and LPDDR5 memory for respective RAM chips. However, a 256GB storage is the only variant.
Meanwhile, the smartphone will come with a 64-megapixel main camera with f/1.8 aperture and an ultra-wide-angle unit with a 12-megapixel lens. The third camera will be equipped with a 5-megapixel depth sensor.
The front front camera will be equipped with a 20-megapixel lens.
Black Shark 3 Pro comes with a 5,000mAh battery and 65W fast charging which according to the company can charge the phone in just 38 minutes. New pop-up triggers which promise durability are said to replace Black Shark's physical pop-up buttons.
While the Black Shark 3 Pro is equipped with such features, the Black Shark 3 features a 6.67-inch screen with FHD+ resolutions. With a low 4,720mAH battery and no pop-up triggers, the smartphone will be available in 8GB/128GB, 12GB/128GB and 12GB/256GB storage and RAM variants.
Black Shark 3 colours: Lightning Black, Armor Gray and Star Silver
Black Shark 3 Pro colours: Phantom Black and Armor Gray
Prices:
Black Shark 3: CNY 3,499 for the 8GB/128GB
Black Shark 3 Pro: CNY 4,699 ($675) for the 8GB/256GB
While the Black Shark 3 will go on sale from March 6, the Pro variant will be available 11 days later on March 17 for purchase.
