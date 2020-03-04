Black Shark 3 & 3 Pro: Specs, prices and everything you need to know about the new gaming smartphones

Gaming phone makers Black Shark has launched two new third generation smartphones, Black Shark 3 and Black Shark 3 Pro which will be the first to have 5G radios embedded in them.

Designed exclusively for gamers, the two smartphones will have slightly different specs. It will initially be released in China followed by other countries.

The major distinctive feature between the two smartphones is Black Shark 3 Pro's massive display of 7.1 inch QHD+ OLED panel which runs at 90Hz. With a 270Hz touch response rate, it is said to be the world's fastest display.

Black Shark 3 Pro is equipped with a Snapdragon 865 chipset and a 5G modem. It also comes with 8 or 12GB RAM, LPDDR4X and LPDDR5 memory for respective RAM chips. However, a 256GB storage is the only variant.