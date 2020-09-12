Big Savings Days sale: Here's what Flipkart may offer during sale starting September 18

Flipkart is set to kick off yet another exciting sale - the Big Savings Days sale - starting September 18 till September 20. Attractive deals and offers on a wide range of products with bank offers are on the cards to provide a perfect shopping experience for users.

Users are also allowed to pre-book what they want to buy during the sale. With just Re 1, users can pre-book the product between September 15 and September 16. SBI cardholders will get additional discounts owing to Flipkarts collaboration with the bank.

Flipkart has not shared any details of the upcoming sale. That means, we have no idea which products will get massive discounts. However, keeping in mind the previous Big Savings Days sale, here's what we can expect from Flipkart to offer.

The e-commerce giant, during their previous sale, offered discounts on smartphones like Apple iPhone XR, iPhone SE (2020), Oppo Reno 2, OnePlus 7T and many more. Smart speakers, smart TVs, laptops and Bluetooth earphones among others were listed at discounted prices.

Users who are looking forward to purchasing mobile phones and tablets can avail no-cost EMI plans during the Big Savings Day sale, announced Flipkart. Cardless credit and exchange offers will also be available for customers to have a great shopping experience.