Beware PUBG players, Fortnite for Android is finally available on Google Play Store

Now that Fortnite, a popular Battle Royale game has finally made its way onto to the Google Play Store for free, PUBG users must be wary of their fierce competitors.
Fortnite, the better Battle Royale game between the two, is also available on all platforms including Android, iOS, PC, Playstation 4 and Xbox One.
Earlier, Android users had to struggle with downloading Fortnite from the Epic Games website via an APK file download, but not anymore as after 18 months, the game has been made available for download on the Google Play Store.
Like PUBG, Fortnite is also available for free but with their hefty file sizes, the game requires an additional download of 7.4GB. The game can be played in the 'Epic' quality setting with better graphics. Although, 'HD Graphics' should be downloaded to play the game with 'Epic' quality.
In a statement, Fortnite said: “Google puts software downloadable outside of Google Play at a disadvantage, through technical and business measures such as scary, repetitive security pop-ups for downloaded and updated software, restrictive manufacturer and carrier agreements and dealings, Google public relations characterizing third-party software sources as malware, and new efforts such as Google Play Protect to outright block software obtained outside the Google Play store.”
A PC game initially, which later made its way to consoles and now mobile, Fortnite is another Battle Royale game with additional features where players are allowed to build structures in a gunfight to gain some edge over their opponents.
Why Fortnite is better than PUBG?
The standalone feature of 'building structures' in Fortnite makes the game different from all the other Battle Royale games.
Unlike Call of Duty: Warzone and PUBG, Fortnite is more than just 'run and gun' feature where players can gain tactical edge over their opponents by building structures.
With Fortnite in its second season of its second chapter, the game promises regular content refresh and also has crossovers with major firms and personalities with the recent being Travis Scott and Deadpool.
However, the Fortnite mobile was unable to make a mark on Indian gamers in the predominant market of PUBG mobile.
But that can change now with the game's availability on the Play Store for free.
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)