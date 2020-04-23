Beware PUBG players, Fortnite for Android is finally available on Google Play Store

Now that Fortnite, a popular Battle Royale game has finally made its way onto to the Google Play Store for free, PUBG users must be wary of their fierce competitors.

Fortnite, the better Battle Royale game between the two, is also available on all platforms including Android, iOS, PC, Playstation 4 and Xbox One.

Earlier, Android users had to struggle with downloading Fortnite from the Epic Games website via an APK file download, but not anymore as after 18 months, the game has been made available for download on the Google Play Store.

Like PUBG, Fortnite is also available for free but with their hefty file sizes, the game requires an additional download of 7.4GB. The game can be played in the 'Epic' quality setting with better graphics. Although, 'HD Graphics' should be downloaded to play the game with 'Epic' quality.

In a statement, Fortnite said: “Google puts software downloadable outside of Google Play at a disadvantage, through technical and business measures such as scary, repetitive security pop-ups for downloaded and updated software, restrictive manufacturer and carrier agreements and dealings, Google public relations characterizing third-party software sources as malware, and new efforts such as Google Play Protect to outright block software obtained outside the Google Play store.”