Beware: New WhatsApp bug crashes group chat, deletes history forever

Security researchers on Tuesday said they have detected a serious vulnerability in WhatsApp that led to group chat crash the moment a destructive message was introduced by the hackers in the chat, leading the entire group chat history being deleted forever.

Urging all users to update WhatsApp to the latest version, security researchers at global cybersecurity firm Check Point identified the flaw that would allow a bad actor to create a malicious group message to crash Facebook-owned WhatsApp on users' devices.

Since there was no remedy, all members of the group were forced to uninstall and reinstall WhatsApp in order to regain full use. The group chat could not be restored after the crash occurred.

The bug has now been fixed. The company issued a fix to resolve the issue which is available since WhatsApp version number 2.19.58.