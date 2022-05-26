Bangalore-based weTrade launches crypto investment app

The users can also share the NFT on social media, and get 1 percent additional cashback with 20 likes on it. /Logo | weTrade

Bangalore-based crypto platform, weTrade.app, announced the launch of its crypto investment app. weTrade offers safety with its secure KYC, exchange grade wallets, and a seamless onboarding experience which takes less than a minute to start investing, it said.

Founded by Prashant Kumar, ex-Flipkart Wholesale Head of Engineering, weTrade is backed by Flipkart leadership, CEO network, and institutional investors. It is available on Android and iOS, the company said in a press statement.

Speaking on the launch, Prashant Kumar, Founder of weTrade, said, “WeTrade aims to bring the benefits of blockchain technologies to Indian consumers by creating an easy platform for them to buy and sell, and in return generate value by rewarding them for their crypto investments as cashback. With a strong team in place, we are focused on reducing friction for our customers and embarking on a rewarding journey of 2 percent cashback, weTrade aims to bring the best of Web 3.0 expertise and deeper financial acumen served via the most user-friendly consumer application in the crypto domain!”

Key highlights

The app offers 2 percent cashback on every transaction, which comes with a yearly cap of Rs 3,000 (Rs 250 per month) for every user

The platform also allows users to enjoy a “Zero” fee on wallet top-ups and withdrawals along with minimal transaction fees

Wallet Recharge, Coin purchase, and Withdrawal are kept as low as 100 rupees.

weTrade is giving NFTs to all early users on signing up in the app. The users can transfer the NFT gift in their wallets and can be traded further.

The users can also share the NFT on social media, and get 1 percent additional cashback with 20 likes on it.

weTrade aims to make cryptocurrencies easy, accessible, and rewarding for India. It plans to soon grow into a one-stop-shop for anyone who wants exposure to a diverse set of assets in the crypto world, it said.