ASUS unveils 17-inch folding laptop: ZenBook 17 fold OLED

Taiwanese tech giant ASUS has launched its first-ever foldable laptop-tablet hybrid at CES 2022, called the ZenBook 17 Fold OLED.

Key features

The device comes with a huge 17-inch folding OLED display. It can fold in half and become a 12.5-inch clamshell laptop with an on-screen keyboard on its lower half. Alternatively, one can also attach an external keyboard to the device.

The ASUS ZenBook 17 Fold OLED packs a 12th-generation Alder Lake Intel Core i7-1250U processor and 16GB RAM

It supports Wi-Fi 6E and has a Wi-Fi stabiliser to ensure a solid connection.

The laptop has dual cameras with colour sensors and two webcams to automatically adjust the brightness and colour temp of the screen according to surrounding environment.

In addition, the hinge on the Zenbook 17 Fold is capable of folding and unfolding 30,000 times.

The company also nveiled its new range of new gaming laptops at CES under its Republic of Gamers branding.

The company revealed ROG Zephyrus Duo 16, Zephyrus G14, Strix SCAR, and Strix G Series laptops. In addition to this Asus also introduced the ROG Strix GT15 gaming PC with updated Intel and Nvidia RTX graphics.

(With IANS inputs)

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Thursday, January 06, 2022, 11:52 AM IST