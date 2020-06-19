ASUS launches new AI noise-cancelling microphone tech

Mumbai: Taiwanese brand ASUS on Friday announced a new AI noise-cancelling microphone (AI Mic) technology that eliminates unwanted background noise for clear voice communication.

According to the company, the new technology is now available on the ASUS AI Noise Canceling Mic Adapter and the latest ROG headsets.

The technology uses chipset-based machine learning to filter out and remove other human voices and ambient sounds like wind or traffic noise.

ASUS AI Noise-Canceling Mic Adapter is the world's first USB-C to 3.5 mm adapter with integrated AI Mic technology.

It connects to any headset via a 3.5 mm audio jack to provide users with crystal-clear voice communication.

"The built in chipset handles all of the sound processing, so the adapter does not affect the performance of the mobile device, PC or laptop it is connected to," said the company.

Weighing just 8 grams, the AI Noise-Canceling Mic Adapter includes ASUS Hyper-Grounding technology to prevent electromagnetic interference for noise-free audio.

In select markets, it is available with a USB Type-C-to-Type A adapter.

The new ROG Strix Go USB-C foldable gaming headset is compatible with smart devices, PCs, Mac as well as gaming consoles like Nintendo Switch (in handheld mode) and Sony PlayStation 4.

ROG Strix Go 2.4 utilizes a low latency 2.4GHz wireless connection via a USB C dongle, making it compatible with smart devices, PCs, Mac as well as gaming consoles.

ROG Theta 7.1 is a premium 7.1 channel surround-sound gaming headset that has eight discrete ASUS Essence drivers along with powerful virtual bass for precise positioning and exceptional audio as well as AI Mic that ensures unmatched crystal-clear in-game communication.

The new products will be available in August and the pricing would be revealed later, said the company.