As Gmail, YouTube, other Google services suffer outage, netizens wonder about Google Pay: Here is what we know

Google suffered massive global outage on Monday as most of its services, including Gmail and YouTube looked out of bounds to users.
Gmail users found themselves being greeted with a “Temporary Error” message while YouTube responded with "Something went wrong..." error.
Amidst this, netizens also wondered whether Google Pay, the internet giant's payment service, was also down:
Is Google Pay down?
While some users complained about Google Pay, there seems to be no disruption in the services for most users.
