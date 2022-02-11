Aqilliz launches music, entertainment NFT marketplace, WishWorld

Aqilliz, a Blockchain-as-a-Service Company building tools and technologies that prepares the marketing industry for the Web3 world, has set up a first of its kind, curated music and entertainment NFT marketplace, “WishWorld” in partnership with One Mercuri, a leading multi-domain business group headquartered in India, it said in a press statement.

Built as a marketplace, WishWorld provides creators and artists, a platform to exchange their creations with their fans in the form of exclusive experiences; and fans will be given an opportunity to directly exchange their collections with other community members as well.

Sriram Bakthisaran, Managing Director of One Mercuri said, “We received numerous proposals and evaluated several offers received the world over to build an NFT marketplace addressing the Indian music and entertainment industry and decided to partner with Aqilliz for the fact that they have built a robust platform that is very unique. Their approach towards treating the content as a coveted asset keeping the consumer at the centre is what we liked the most.”

Gowthaman Ragothaman, CEO of Aqilliz said, “There is too much being talked about NFTs without a strategy in place. We look at NFTs as a consumer engagement tool that brings a brand closer to the consumer. NFTs cannot be treated as a one of sale or a gimmick; it needs to be treated as an extension of the brand in the virtual world. I am extremely honored to be launching this marketplace with none other than the Maestro himself to start with and sincerely thank Sriram for giving us this opportunity.”

WishWorld will be releasing the first set of exclusive assets from Music Maestro Ilaiyaraaja on February 14. Apart from several gems among the 8000+ songs the Maestro has composed in 9 languages, there are more than 100 unreleased albums from his treasured personal collection. WishWorld will be releasing this as digital collectibles with the original soundtrack, along with interesting anecdotes, features, and even musical notes from these compositions," it said.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Friday, February 11, 2022, 03:11 PM IST